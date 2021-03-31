Four classes at Inverness primary school self-isolating after staff member provisionally tests positive for Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four classes at an Inverness primary school have been asked to self-isolate after a staff member provisionally tested positive for Covid.

Pupils at Merkinch Primary will isolate until the case is confirmed through a PCR test.

The staff member tested positive through a lateral flow test, which is not 100% effective.

Letters have been sent out to parents confirming this news, with the classes potentially having to isolate for 10 days if the Covid diagnosis is confirmed.

A Highland Council spokesman confirmed that they had been made aware of a potentially positive case at the Inverness primary school.

He added: “The staff member’s voluntary Lateral Flow Test result is still to be confirmed by a PCR test.

“If this test returns a positive result for Covid, pupils from the four classes will be required to isolate for 10 days.

“All necessary action has been taken at the school and the setting remains open.

“Letters were distributed to parents today (31 March 2021).

“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”