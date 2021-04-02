Probe underway after badger snared and sett disturbed near Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A probe is underway after two separate wildlife crimes against badgers were discovered near Inverness.

Police have opened an investigation into the incidents with one involving the snaring of a badger.

The other involves the blocking of a sett near the Highland capital.

The first incident was discovered on Friday March 19 where an active badger sett was discovered to have been disturbed in the Cnoc na Moine area of Blackfold on the outskirts of Inverness.

Police say they believe the sett had been intentionally blocked with rocks.

Just 24 hours later, a badger was discovered with a snare wrapped around its neck near Kilmartin and St Ninians in the Balnain area.

The badger was caught and taken to a local vet, but sadly it had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Police seek information

Police are now appealing for information relating to the two incidents as part of their investigation.

Wildlife crime officer Daniel Sutherland said: “Badgers are fully protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

“It is illegal to wilfully kill or injure a badger or, damage, destroy or obstruct a badger sett.

“The badger found with the snare around its neck received significant injury and suffered terribly as a result.

“The blocking of any badger sett is also illegal and this appears a targeted action to remove badgers from the area.”

Constable Sutherland has urged anybody with any information to contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What if I come across a snare in the outdoors?

Snaring is subject to many legal restrictions, however, can be carried out safely and in full compliance with the law.

It is often used to control the number of foxes and rabbits in the wild and is done to protect Scotland’s biodiversity.

Snares are required to be checked at least once in a 24-hour period for the time that they are in use.

If members of the public do come across snares on their daily exercise in the outdoors, Police Scotland offers advice on its website on what to look out for.