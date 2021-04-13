Unpopular Inverness bus gateway on hold for more ecological studies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A controversial link between Raigmore Hospital with Churchill Road in Inverness has been delayed to allow for further ecological studies to be carried out- with the delay kyboshing the funding put aside for the plan.

The project is now ineligible for a share of the £440,000 Scottish Government bus priority rapid deployment fund, leaving agencies looking for money from elsewhere.

The plan was unpopular with locals who rallied to protect a group of mature trees which were to be felled to make way for the link.

Recent advice from Nature Scot on the Raigmore project requires that further ecological data is collected before trees can be felled to make way for the route.

Highland Council was awarded more than £440,000 last September by the Scottish Government’s bus priority rapid deployment fund to help transform bus travel in Inverness .

The investment was slated to support the delivery of two bus-only gates in the city.

One would connect Inverness Bus Station with Rose Street to help reduce traffic on Academy Street by removing up to eight buses an hour from the route.

This work is progressing as planned.

The second gateway was from Raigmore Hospital to Raigmore housing estate at Churchill Road.

The link is also a requirement upon NHS Highland who must deliver it before it can occupy the elective care centre currently under construction at Inverness Campus.

The partners are now working to secure funding to progress the route through alternative sources.

The aim was to have both gateways operational by the end of last year.