‘We weren’t scared at all, we just tried to help people’: Heroic pair clear building during attempt to save man killed in Inverness flat fire
Two men have been praised for raising the alarm and attempting to save their neighbour’s life after flames broke out at a block of flats in Inverness city centre.
Todor Petrov, 21, and Stoyan Stoyanov, 23, rushed to the aid of the 57-year-old man in the flat below in Queensgate after hearing the fire alarm around 2.50am.
The Bulgarian men, who work at the nearby Sam’s Indian Cuisine restaurant, kicked in the door of the first-floor flat as they tried to help.
