Resurfacing works to close streets in Inverness city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Several roads in Inverness will be closed this week for roadworks.

Resurfacing works will be carried out around the town, with temporary closures in place from 8am on Saturday to 10pm on Sunday.

Academy Street (forming part of the B865), Inverness, between its junction with the U4128 Margaret Street and its junction with Chapel Street (forming part of the B865).

Chapel Street (forming part of the B865), Inverness, between its junction with Academy Street (forming part of the B865) and its junction with the U4002 Glebe Street.

Chapel Street (forming part of the B865), Inverness, closed to southbound traffic between its junction with the A82 Dalnottar – Inverness Trunk Road and its junction with the U4002 Glebe Street.

Friars Lane (forming part of the B862), Inverness, between its junction with Academy Street/Chapel Street (forming part of the B865) and its junction with the C1182 Church Street.

As part of the second part of the works, traffic will be unable to turn left into Chapel Street from the A82 Dalnottar-Inverness road. Motorists will also be unable to turn right onto Chapel Street from Glebe Street.

Right turns into Academy Street will also be banned from Margaret Street.

Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the impacted streets.

Meanwhile, in Shetland, the A971 Tingwall to Melby and Walls road will be closed tomorrow from 8am to allow essential repairs on a collapsed drain to be undertaken.

The closure will be put in place between Walls and Bridge of Walls to all traffic.

Shetland Islands Council has said the diversion is via Brunatwatt with the number 9 and 9F buses to and from Walls to use this route.