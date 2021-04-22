New asymptomatic Covid-19 community testing programme launched in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People in Inverness are being urged to step up and protect their communities as asymptomatic testing is rolled out in the city.

A new mobile testing unit will open on the ground of the Highland Council headquarters from tomorrow, offering flow tests to all residents showing no symptoms.

Launched in partnership with the Highland Council and NHS Highland, the eight-day scheme is being run to further clamp down on the spread of the virus.

It is thought one in three coronavirus patients do not show any signs of infection.

Convener of The Highland Council, Bill Lobban urged residents to turn out and make use of the facility.

He said: “In Highland we will have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms. Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed.

“The units are being deployed in Inverness initially for eight days.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19.”

He added: “We need a system in place that allows you to test people if and when necessary and I think it is absolutely essential that we do something like this.

“Covid is not going away and there is a huge number of people out there who will not know that they have Covid so asymptomatic testing is essential.

“I think it is a very good thing for the council to be doing.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

The drop-in testing scheme will run from tomorrow through to Saturday followed by a further five days next week between 9.30am and 5pm.

The scheme is the second of its kind in Inverness in recent weeks, following a cluster of cases at Merkinch Primary School.

Four classes at the Carse Road school were instructed to self isolate, just days before the start of the Easter holidays, after a staff member tested positive.

Health officials also identified wider family clusters in the local area.

© Sandy McCook

Asymptomatic testing was carried out at the Merkinch Community Centre last week, with health chiefs urging the public to get tested to help stem the spread of the virus.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing was carried out in an effort to identify more cases across the community and halt further spread of the virus.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, spoke of the importance of increased testing in helping combat the pandemic.

He said: “Many people who have coronavirus (Covid-19) have no symptoms, or mild symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising.

“By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping Covid-19 from spreading.

“Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms. We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

What can people expect?

Unlike the government’s existing testing scheme for people with symptoms, individuals are not required to book an asymptomatic test at the unit.

Upon arrival, attendees will take a test using the Lateral Flow Device (LFD).

Individuals will initially be talked through the process by onsite staff before entering one station and conducting a swab of the back of your through and nose.

With your swab in hand you will move onto the next station where there will be a row of barcoded test tubes containing solution.

Each person will take their swab and dip it in the test tube before leaving it there for staff to process.

The results should be confirmed within 30 minutes of completion and will be sent by text or e-mail to those attending so there is no need to stay on site.

Guidance is provided on what to do if a test is negative, positive or unclear.