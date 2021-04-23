American Akitas and owner rescued from ravine near Loch Ness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man and his two dogs were rescued today after getting stuck in a ravine near Loch Ness.

The alarm was raised just before noon after the man and his two American Akitas became stranded near Urquhart Castle.

Police alerted the coastguard, with the RNLI also scrambled to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, April 21, 2021, officers were called regarding a man, with two dogs, who had become stuck in a ravine, south of Urquhart Castle, Drumnadrochit.

“The man and the dogs were rescued by the RNLI and HMS Coastguard and all were safe with no medical treatment required.”

The man and his dogs were brought back to Temple Pier in Drumnadrochit.

The lifeboat returned to berth at 1.30pm.