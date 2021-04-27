Temporary footpath and lane closures as work continues on the Raigmore Active Travel Link

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A project to make it easier for people in Inverness to walk and cycle is gathering pace.

The Raigmore Active Travel Link will create a safe path from Golden Bridge to the Raigmore Interchange, allowing access to Inverness Shopping Park and onto Culloden from the Raigmore Interchange via Inverness Campus.

As part of the works, the existing footpath from the interchange to the Raigmore Estate at the end of MacKintosh road will be closed from May 4 until September.

One lane of the Raigmore Interchange slip road with be closed from May 3-5. This will impact those travelling north on the A9 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Bus services will not be impacted.

Contractors to attend online meeting to answer questions

Contractor Pat Munro is leading the project, and will provide local residents with an update at a community council meeting via Zoom tomorrow from 7pm. Highland Council will also be in attendance.

Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing raigmoreatl@whalelikefish.co.uk or visit the Raigmore Active Travel Link website to find out how to join the meeting.

Mark Smith, contracts manager for the firm, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that this footpath and lane closure may cause. The closure is necessary to allow us to carry out the work safely and efficiently and we thank you for your patience.”

The Raigmore Active Travel Link

The new link is intended to to encourage walking, wheeling and cycling from the Raigmore Estate and existing Golden Bridge to the Raigmore Interchange.

The new path will feature a ‘Z’ shaped layout for a smoother incline. More than 4,000 shrubs and 465 trees will be planted on its embankments and it will include a guardrail, a continuous handrail, path lighting, signage and seating.

It is one of five projects funded as part of the Inverness City Active Travel Network, a £6.5million investment to improve walking, cycling and wheeling across the city. E.bike hire schemes in the city and lower speed limits are also part of this project.