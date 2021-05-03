Pupils at Inverness primary school self-isolating after Covid cases confirmed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pupils at an Inverness primary school are self-isolating after a number of positive Covid cases were confirmed there.

Children at Duncan Forbes Primary School have tested positive for the virus.

The affected individuals were last in school on Friday, and pupils who have been identified as close contacts have been informed.

They will be self-isolating at home for 1o days.

A letter was sent out to all parents and guardians yesterday (Sunday), informing them of the situation at the school.

It was sent by Dr Jenny Wares, consultant in public health medicine, who urged them to be aware of Covid symptoms.

She wrote: “We ask that you continue to be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19. The typical symptoms of COVID-19 are:

• a new continuous cough

• a high temperature or fever

• a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia)

“However, people with Covid-19 may not always experience these symptoms and can present with a wide range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting.”

Due to the outbreak, Dr Wares advised that anyone who becomes unwell with any of these symptoms should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test and not a lateral flow one.

Further information on testing can be found on NHS Inform.

The letter added: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with Ms MacKay to manage this situation.

“All necessary action has been taken at the school.”

Covid cases in the north-east

Covid cases in Moray have been on the rise recently, with the region having one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Within the last 20 days, more than 100 new cases have been detected in Moray while totals drop in the rest of the country.

Warnings have been issued a local lockdown could be imposed in Moray unless Covid cases are brought under control.