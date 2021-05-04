Police ramp up patrols to combat spate of deliberate fires in Inverness community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have increased patrols around an Inverness community following increasing concerns about anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Emergency services have been called to the Inshes area several times in recent weeks to deal with deliberate fires.

Inshes Retail Park and the neighbouring community park have both been flagged as areas of concern, leading to increased patrols from officers from the Police Community Beats Team.

Inspector Brian Bisset said necessary measures were being taken in an attempt to clamp down on antisocial behaviour and ease public concern.

He said: “We know that anti-social behaviour and vandalism have a disruptive effect on local communities and will act on any information we receive.

“We are aware of concerns raised by the community in the area around Inshes Park and officers carry out regular patrols of highlighted areas.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”

Three male youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire raising at Inshes Retail Park.

Around 9pm on Wednesday, police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of a fire at the rear of Matalan.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no-one was injured as a result.

A report has now been submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Firefighters were called to return to the area on Saturday evening after a number of fires were set at the neighbouring community park.

Local residents raised the alarm after seeing smoke coming from the area.

The incident marks one of several incidents of vandalism and fire-raising at the park in recent weeks.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson urged those responsible to think twice before “repeating their immature and reckless behaviour”.

He said: “This is most irresponsible behaviour and the fires could easily have got out of control and caused extensive damage to the park’s vegetation, wildlife, play equipment and to nearby property.

“Thanks to the dog walkers and responsible members of the public who were passing through the park and saw smoke and alerted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to the potential danger.

“Incidents of this nature are needless distractions for busy firefighters and take them away from the many real emergencies and unavoidable fires that they have to encounter on a regular basis.”

He added: “I hope that those responsible would stop and think for a moment, that if this type of call-out resulted in a delay in firefighters getting to an emergency call to put out a fire at their grandmother’s home, then the culprits would think twice about repeating their immature and reckless behaviour.”