Female dog walker assaulted by man in wellies near Inverness secondary school

A female dog walker was assaulted by a man in wellies near an Inverness secondary school.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday, May 3 near the football pitches at Charleston Academy.

Police are appealing for information following the assault on a woman who was walking her dogs.

The suspect is described as being 5ft 7, of a medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a red and black jacket, dark trousers and wellington boots.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101.