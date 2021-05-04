Female dog walker assaulted by man in wellies near Inverness secondary school

A female dog walker was assaulted by a man in wellies near an Inverness secondary school.
The incident occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday, May 3 near the football pitches at Charleston Academy.
Police are appealing for information following the assault on a woman who was walking her dogs.
The suspect is described as being 5ft 7, of a medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a red and black jacket, dark trousers and wellington boots.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101.
