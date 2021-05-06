Something went wrong - please try again later.

Not only will Eden Court reopen its cinemas and cafe bar later this month, the theatre and arts venue in Inverness also revealed its plans for a three-month-long outdoor summer festival.

Closing its doors in March 2020 and then again last December due to the ongoing pandemic, Eden Court will reopen its cinemas and cafe bar on Wednesday May 26.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Eden Court’s chief executive, said he is thrilled to announce the reopening plans.

He stated: “All of us at Eden Court know the vital role we play in the heart of the city.

“A safe welcome is guaranteed as we embark on rebuilding Eden Court, a process and journey that will take some time.

“We have curated a programme of events this summer that I sincerely hope will allow audiences and visitors to be reminded of the impact of the arts and the impact that socialising has on our day-to-day wellbeing.

“We’re in the business of bringing people together and we can’t wait to start doing that again.”

After closing last year’s Inverness Film Festival, Nomadland will return to the big screen following a film awards-season blitz that culminated in a triumphant sweep at the Academy Awards last month.

Film-lovers can also look forward to seeing two other Oscar winners – Sound of Metal and Minari. Billie Piper’s directorial debut – pitch-black comedy Rare Beasts – as well as Christian Petzold’s German drama Undine will also be presented.

In addition, Eden Court will bring back Wonder Woman 1984 and show the new Disney instant classic Raya and the Last Dragon and Peter Rabbit 2.

Paul MacDonald-Taylor, head of film and visual art at Eden Court, said: “Film has always been at its best as a communal experience.

“People can come together and be transported to anywhere on Earth, or anywhere in your imagination, using the window of the cinema screen.

“It feels great to be able to open our cinemas again and to reopen that window to our audiences.”

Preparations are also under way for Under Canvas, Eden Court’s flagship summer festival. Presenting three months of live music, performances and DJ sets by the banks of the River Ness, the outdoor summer festival will return on July 1 and conclude on September 30.

Co-curated with Fèis Rois, Under Canvas promises to be a joyful, family-friendly return to socialising and shared enthusiasm for the arts. The full programme will be unveiled in early June.

In July Eden Court will also restart live performances on its main stage in the Empire Theatre. The Inverness venue will welcome the return of in-person events with the Donmar Warehouse’s thrilling, socially-distanced Blindness.

Posted by Eden Court Theatre and Cinema on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens has adapted Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago’s dystopian novel, Blindness, as a sound installation voiced by Juliet Stevenson.

The immersive installation, which will run four times a day from July 5 to July 10, will accommodate a limited number of guests – seated on the stage of Empire Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.