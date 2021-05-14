Travellers at Whin Park in Inverness leave makeshift site

Travellers who set up a makeshift camp at Whin Park in Inverness have now left the site.

The encampment, set up more than a week ago, and said to include a goat, sparked complaints for locals who said it was hard to access the car park.

Businesses claimed it was putting off customers.

Enforcement notice “cannot be confirmed”

Police visited the site and Highland Council in understood to have served an enforcement notice.

A local authority spokeswoman was unable to confirm.

She said a confidentiality agreement meant “information regarding specific details and actions taken regarding a particular camp will not be made available to the public as a matter of course”.

Issue needs to be dealt with

Highland Council was liaising with the community and the travellers and said it hoped to provide more pitches. The travellers’ eight-day stay has sparked calls for more stop over sites.

Independent Highland Councillor Duncan Macpherson said the council should provide a designated area and park, with toilets and sanitation bins.

Similar calls were raised yesterday by regional Green MSP Ariane Burgess and Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.

Ms Burgess added: “We need a common rights framework installed that respects this lifestyle and heritage.”

The local authority spokeswoman said it was hoped that the council’s slice of a five-year £20 million Scottish Government fund could be used “to further improve accommodation for travellers”.

It currently provides four permanent caravan sites for their use.

Longman Park, Inverness, has 19 pitches, Newtonmore, Badenoch and Strathspey, has seven, Spean Park in Lochaber, has 14 pitches, and Kentallen, also in Lochaber, also has seven.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “There are 29 public-sector traveller sites across Scotland.

“While it is for local authorities to assess and meet the needs of travellers in their area, we recognise that more and better accommodation is needed and so we have made it a priority in our joint action plan with COSLA.”