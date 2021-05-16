Sunday, May 16th 2021 Show Links
Inverness star Karen Gillan announces she’s had first dose of Covid vaccine

By Joe Cawthorn
May 16, 2021, 10:51 am Updated: May 16, 2021, 10:52 am
Hollywood actress Karen Gillan has announced that she has had the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Dr Who and Jumanji star, who was born in Inverness, delivered the news on Twitter on Friday to her 1.2 million followers.

She said that getting her first dose “Feels good”, and fans were quick to send her lots of well-wishes.

One wrote: “Absolutely fantastic, Ms Gillan! I’m a 1-doser myself, which feels great, but I can hardly wait to be fully vaccinated.”

Another said: “Good!!! Now you can go and make more jumanji movies or star in Outlander with @SamHeughan (Scottish actor Sam Heughan).”

Another fan wrote: “Welcome to the club.”

The star, 33, rose to fame playing Amy Pond in Dr Who and has since become known for roles alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and  Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame.

