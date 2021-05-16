Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hollywood actress Karen Gillan has announced that she has had the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Dr Who and Jumanji star, who was born in Inverness, delivered the news on Twitter on Friday to her 1.2 million followers.

Just got my first vaccine dose!!! Feels good 😁 — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 14, 2021

She said that getting her first dose “Feels good”, and fans were quick to send her lots of well-wishes.

One wrote: “Absolutely fantastic, Ms Gillan! I’m a 1-doser myself, which feels great, but I can hardly wait to be fully vaccinated.”

Another said: “Good!!! Now you can go and make more jumanji movies or star in Outlander with @SamHeughan (Scottish actor Sam Heughan).”

Another fan wrote: “Welcome to the club.”

The star, 33, rose to fame playing Amy Pond in Dr Who and has since become known for roles alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame.