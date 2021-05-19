Man, 37, in court after more than £14,000 of cannabis seized in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court after £14,500 of cannabis was recovered in Inverness.

Patrick Boyland appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday on charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs, and driving a vehicle without insurance or a test certificate.

The Inverness man made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Before his appearance, Police Scotland issued a statement: “Around 3.30pm on Monday, 17 May, officers stopped a vehicle on Quayside Court where a large quantity of cannabis was recovered.

“A property on Dell Road was subsequently searched and a further quantity of cannabis was recovered. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of around £14,500.”

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “‘We are committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and Islands.

“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drug-related activity in their community to contact police on 101.”