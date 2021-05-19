Police hunt for missing Inverness man Allan Muir

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in Inverness are appealing for help to trace a man missing since Sunday.

Allan Muir was last seen at 7.30am on Sunday.

The 54-year-old is known to frequent the Inverness city centre area.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build with long dark hair, short brown beard and brown eyes. He has a local accent.

When last seen he was wearing black shoes, black jeans, a red and blue tartan jacket and a green jacket. It is believed he was carrying a black bag with a metal logo of an eagle on it.

Mr Muir has tattoos on both arms and normally wears a copper band on his left wrist.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101.