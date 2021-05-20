Man posted intimate video of woman on swingers website – but court told he did not mean to embarrass her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Inverness man who posted an intimate video of a woman on a swingers website has been fined £470.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Michael Ayorinde did not post the video to deliberately distress or embarrass the woman.

After consideration, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank decided there was no significant sexual element to the crime and Ayorinde, 30, was not placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Ayorinde, of Raigmore Avenue, Inverness, admitted uploading the film to the internet between December 1 2019 and December 2020 without her consent.

His solicitor, Duncan Henderson, told Sheriff Cruickshank: “It was an oversight. It was not uploaded for sexual gratification or satisfaction. It was one video split into sections and her face was hidden behind an emoji.

“Nor was it readily available. The woman created an account to access the video which was in his private profile. It was created with her consent but it is accepted he did not have her consent to upload it.

“I am told the website enables consenting adults to engage in sexual activity with other like-minded adults.”

Ayorinde has now given up the swinger lifestyle, Mr Henderson added.