Inverness Victorian Market entrance closed due to fallen masonry

An entrance to the Inverness Victorian Market has been closed due to fallen masonry.

The Highland Council took the decision to shut the Union Street entrance after a piece of stone fell from the property following an evening of high winds.

A cordon has been placed around the doorway in the interests of safety while investigations are carried out by the authority’s building standards team.

A council spokeswoman said: “Following an incident involving falling masonry at the Union Street entrance to the Victorian Market the immediate area has been secured so that the Council’s Building Standards Team can investigate.

“The public are advised that passage through Union Street will be restricted in the interests of public health and safety.”

It is the third time recently that masonry has fallen from properties in Academy Street and the Market Brae Steps.

Inverness Central councillor Bet McAllister said she was grateful no-one had been hurt.

She said: “There could have been an appalling tragedy if the masonry had fallen during shopping time.

“This is an extremely old building and the high winds and heavy rain last night played a significant problem in vulnerable buildings.

“I am sure that Highland Council will be taking a full assessment to identify other potential danger points.”

History of fallen masonry in Inverness

In March, the Market Brae Steps were closed to the public after masonry fell from a chimney/gable end of a property.

An inspection was carried out by the local authority’s building standards surveyor before a decision was taken to close the site.

One of the city’s busiest streets was also closed in 2018 after a banner advertising an Easter egg hunt was caught by wind, dislodging a large piece of masonry.

Fire and police were called to Academy Street as a large slab was left dangling off the edge of the building.