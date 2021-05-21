Inverness funeral procession for tragic whisky shop boss, 47, who died suddenly at work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A funeral procession will make its way through the streets of Inverness on Monday as friends and family say farewell to popular whisky shop boss Scott Dunn.

The 47-year-old, who was the manager of The Inverness Whisky Shop, died suddenly at the Bridge Street premises on May 11.

The cause of his death was not established at the time of his death, however police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The precession is expected to pass along Castle Road around 1pm, turning left to cross Ness Bridge en-route to Kilvean Cemetery.

The Whisky Shop will reopen at 10am on Wednesday 26th, where a book of condolences will be open.

A long line of friends and family left tributes on social media.

Christine Cameron said: “Thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time,” while Ian Simpson said: “A true gentleman taken far too soon.”

Christine Moffat added: “Very sad thoughts are with all the family.”

Mike Smith, manager of Inverness Business Improvement District, also offered his condolences, saying: “Scott Dunn was a long-serving member of the Inverness city centre business community.

“He was well-respected by the other retailers and he was a credit to the company he worked for.”