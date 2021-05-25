Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drunk woman who spat a slushy cocktail in the face of another pub customer and then implied she had coronavirus has been spared a jail sentence.

Hollie Morris, 25, was said to be “disgusted” by her behaviour, which left her victim traumatised and requiring a Covid-19 test.

Morris walked up to the man in the beer garden of Tain’s Platform 1864 and began drinking his cocktail before spitting it over his face.

When he protested she remarked: “Get a grip, it’s only coronavirus.”

The assault, which happened on July 11 2020, resulted in Morris being barred from the premises reported to the police.

When charged, she told the officers: “I am extremely apologetic about what I have done.”

She has modified her drinking habits

Her victim’s coronavirus test came back negative, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Ken Ferguson told Inverness Sheriff Court: “This occurred in the first week of the reopening of beer gardens when she went for lunch with friends.

“She got very drunk and she was taken home to sleep. But she was persuaded to return and does not recall what happened. She is disgusted and ashamed of her behaviour and has modified her drinking habits.

“She has expressed genuine remorse and has taken steps to address her behaviour and I would urge the court to consider a community-based disposal.”

Sentence had been deferred for a background report and after reading it Sheriff Margaret Neilson said she had been persuaded to impose a non-custodial sentence.

Morris, of Mansfield Estate, Tain was ordered to pay her victim £1,500 in compensation in addition to doing 225 hours of unpaid work and one year of social work supervision.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson told the first offender: “This is a very serious charge and it is a pity that you now have a criminal record.”