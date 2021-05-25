Inverness Provincial Mod to be held virtually to celebrate Gaelic culture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Inverness Provincial Mod will be held online later this summer, organisers have confirmed.

Gaelic performers are now being urged to sign up to show off their talents at the two-day Regional Mod on July 30 and 31.

Organisers were forced to pull the plug on the traditional event due to take place in Inverness on June 18 and 19 due to Covid restrictions.

Event coordinators are now calling on young musicians to step forward and showcase their abilities in a range of competitions.

Demonstrate their talents

A Meur Inbhir Nis spokesman said: “Covid-19 regulations have meant that competitors were, and continue to be, denied opportunities to prepare for Mod competitions, and this was particularly true for choral singers.

“Planning celebratory online showcases, Inverness Provincial Mod is now enabling participants to demonstrate their talents through participation in a mixed programme of competitions in which gradings will be awarded, rather that the normal written adjudications.”

Tha sinn toilichte innse dhuibh gum bi Mòd Ionadail Inbhir Nis air loidhne am bliadhna seo! We are happy to tell you… Posted by Meur Inbhir Nis on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Participants can enter a selection of junior and senior competitions across 11 categories, ranging from singing, reciting poetry and instrumental.

Entrants must register and submit their entries no later than July 1.

An Comunn Gaidhealach, with support from Bord na Gaidhlig, has been encouraging organisers to produce some online events to celebrate Gaelic culture amidst the pandemic.

It builds on the success of the 2020 online versions of the Royal National Mod, and some Provincial Mods.

The Royal National Mod

The event forms a regional warm-up to the popular annual Royal National Mod which generates millions in revenue for the local economy.

Read more:

Last month, An Comunn Gàidhealach announced the nine-day extravaganza will make its return to Inverness in October, following the cancellation of the 2020 instalment.

Organisers have revealed plans for a ‘cultural showcase’ with considerably fewer competitions being held due to constraints of gatherings and social distancing.

Promoting Gaelic language in Argyll

Meanwhile, a series of live online events are to be showcased on social media to promote the Gaelic language in Argyll and Bute and provide opportunities for communities to come together.

The events will take place on the Argyll and Bute Gaelic Forum’s Facebook page, with each one featuring a well-known, popular musician or songwriter.

The inaugural event is due to be held on Thursday starring Ian Smith from Trail West.

Ian was born and raised on the Isle of Tiree before going on to study a BA Hons in Scottish Music at the Royal Conservatoire.

A talented accordionist and native Gaelic speaker, he will entertain viewers with his vast array of musical skills.

Preserving the Gaelic language

Council leader Robin Currie, said: “Argyll and Bute has a long history of rich Gaelic heritage and it is vital that this does not become a forgotten part of our history.

“Not only will these live events help us to preserve the Gaelic language and provide people with some light entertainment after an extremely difficult year, they will also help raise the profile of some of the wonderful musicians we have in Argyll and Bute.

“I hope that people make the most of this opportunity and log in to watch the events. I know I certainly will be.”