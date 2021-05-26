Plans to build£4.1million centre for disabled young people in the Highlands moves forward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The founder of a charity set up to create a centre for young disabled people is celebrating after securing the final chunk of funding required.

The Elsie Normington Foundation wants to build a £4.1million multi-purpose facility in Inverness to support children and young people up to the age of 30 who have disabilities and complex needs.

Already the Haven Centre has support from the Scottish Government and National Lottery, and now Highland Council has allocated the final £250,000 required to make Elsie Normington’s vision a reality.

Mrs Normington said: “I’m just absolutely delighted that the council has been so validating and so affirming of the work over the years and it is just great to reach this day where they confirmed their pledge to us,” she said.

“We are pressing ahead now towards that day when we will be starting construction. I’m absolutely thrilled. So many people are cheering us on, everyone always tells me ‘Elsie we really need this centre’.

“It’s just a great day.”

The centre will comprise of three two-bedroom respite flats, an indoor and outdoor play centre, childcare facilities and a community cafe. There will also be meeting space.

It will be located on council-owned land in Murray Road, Smithton.

Members of the council’s corporate resources committee agreed to allocate £250,000 of capital funding towards the project today.

Chairman Jimmy Gray said the project is expected to create 52 jobs during construction and 19 full-time and 11 part-time once it opens.

He added: “In addition, I am thrilled that further volunteering, training and work- placement opportunities are also expected.”

The Scottish Government confirmed funding of up to £1.7 million towards the project which also secured other support, including £1.1 million from The National Lottery.