Inverness community projects awarded more than £100,000 in financial support

By Michelle Henderson
May 27, 2021, 6:42 pm Updated: May 27, 2021, 6:58 pm
More than £100,000 of Inverness Common Good Funds have been awarded to five community projects.

Members of the Inverness area committee have invested £111,420 in grants from the Common Good Fund to several projects in the city.

Councillors have approved applications for The Florians; Inverness Rowing Club; FLOW Photofest, Highland and Islands Blood Bikes and Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

Provost Helen Carmichael said: “These funding awards today demonstrate the diversity of the Inverness Common Good Fund in action – providing for the well-being of Inverness, while assisting with the city recovery from Covid-19.”

Financial support for community projects

Inverness Rowing Club has been awarded £30,000 towards the upgrade of facilities at their club located on the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

The charity Highland and Islands Blood Bikes (HAIBB) were also awarded £30,000 to support their ongoing work.

Conservationists are working to replace the existing boardwalk.

Councillors also awarded £22,500 for the replacement of a boardwalk at the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

The Florians amateur dramatics company have been awarded £17,000 towards health and safety ventilation improvements to their theatre at Bught Drive, Inverness.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Flow Photofest photography festival have been awarded £11,920 towards their international photography competition on the condition that the boards used for the exhibition are reusable.

