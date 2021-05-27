Inverness community projects awarded more than £100,000 in financial support

Five community projects in Inverness will benefit from a share of £100,000.
Members of the Inverness area committee have invested £111,420 in grants from the Common Good Fund to several projects in the city.
Councillors have approved applications for The Florians; Inverness Rowing Club; FLOW Photofest, Highland and Islands Blood Bikes and Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.
Provost Helen Carmichael said: “These funding awards today demonstrate the diversity of the Inverness Common Good Fund in action – providing for the well-being of Inverness, while assisting with the city recovery from Covid-19.”
Financial support for community projects
Inverness Rowing Club has been awarded £30,000 towards the upgrade of facilities at their club located on the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.
The charity Highland and Islands Blood Bikes (HAIBB) were also awarded £30,000 to support their ongoing work.
Councillors also awarded £22,500 for the replacement of a boardwalk at the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.
The Florians amateur dramatics company have been awarded £17,000 towards health and safety ventilation improvements to their theatre at Bught Drive, Inverness.
Meanwhile, organisers of the Flow Photofest photography festival have been awarded £11,920 towards their international photography competition on the condition that the boards used for the exhibition are reusable.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe