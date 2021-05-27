Consultation to be held on ways to improve bottleneck at Inshes junction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A public consultation on plans to ease congestion at a notorious Inverness bottleneck will open next week.

Designs aimed at improving the Inshes roundabout have been drawn up, and now Highland Council want to know what locals think.

One of the busiest in the city, the junction forms a bottleneck for traffic travelling to other destinations as well as to Inshes.

Options include a four-way signalised roundabout, potentially with priority lanes.

The proposals, available to view from Tuesday, also aim to improve the eastern approach to the Inshes junction on the B9006 across the A9 flyover as well as the access to Inshes retail park, Sir Walter Scott Drive, and the B9006 Old Perth Road to the Fluke junction.

The designs will be for online viewing due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

They must, however, be posted out to those who do not have internet access.

Design option one is for a signalised four-way roundabout.

Several disadvantages with the scheme are highlighted including the fact that it would remove arms from roundabout changes traffic patterns for Inshes Retail Park, Drakies, and police headquarters.

Design option two is a signalised four-way roundabout with priority bus lanes through the corridor.

Among its disadvantages, however, is its failure to include segregated cycling infrastructure and include sufficient space to accommodate bus and bike lanes.

Inverness provost Helen Carmichael said the the council’s capital programme investments in Inshes junction and corridor had to deliver a modern transport network.

She said: “I urge anyone who lives and works in or travels through Inshes junction area to make sure that you have your say and take part in the online consultation.”

Face-to-face meetings will be arranged and advertised by the council if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Consultation feedback will be collated and considered and a paper brought to the Inverness area committee to agree a preferred option.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Phone 01349 886606 to receive the designs in the post.