Free parking offered in Inverness multi-storey this summer – but new parking meters on the way

Shoppers in Inverness will be able to take advantage of an hour of free parking at a multi-storey car park this summer.

Highland Council hopes the scheme at Rose Street multi-storey will bring people back into the town centre, which needs the post-lockdown boost.

The free period will be paid for by an increase on prices for longer stays – with parking for up to four hours increasing from £2.20 to £3 and up to six hours rising from £3.50 to £4.30.

The authority has also revealed it is consulting on plans to introduce parking meters at Torvean Car Park and Shore Street Quay

Inverness provost Helen Carmichael said: “I am thrilled that members of the City of Inverness area committee have reached agreement to implement a new range of parking tariffs for a three-month period which we are optimistic will increase footfall to the city centre, aiding recovery from the impact of coronavirus and to support retail business as they begin trading once again.”

The pandemic has taken its toll on the businesses sector over the past year.

The owner of Inverness Retail Park has seen more than £2billion wiped off the value of its retail sites and offices as the pandemic and lockdowns wreaked havoc on its estate.

British Land, which owns shopping centres throughout the UK, including Inverness Retail Park, Fort Kinnaird, in Edinburgh, and Glasgow Fort, reported a 10.8% tumble in the value of its property portfolio, from £11.2 billion to £9.1 million at the end of March.

The firm posted its third straight year of annual losses, with pre-tax losses of £1.05bn for the 12 months to March 31 against a deficit of £1.1bn the previous year.