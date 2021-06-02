Row over drink sparks vicious glass attack in Inverness bar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager smashed a glass over another man’s head after a pal was accused of drinking another person’s drink.

The row erupted at Revolution Bar in Inverness’s Church Street on November 9 2019 as 19-year-old Recardo Colbridge, also known as Ricardo Fraiser, was with friends.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that another group was socialising and dancing nearby.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain said there was an exchange of words when one of Colbridge’s party was accused of drinking a drink belonging to the other group.

Ms Swain said there was a commotion and Colbridge, of Dunachton Road, Inverness, struck his victim “at least three times to the head with a glass, which smashed.”

Hospital examination revealed wounds to the man’s cheeks and back of his head.

Colbridge, who was not present, admitted assault to severe injury and sentence was deferred until June 28 for a background report.

Sheriff Sara Matheson also called for a restriction of liberty order assessment.