Popular Inverness hotel evacuated due to a fire in kitchen

Guests were evacuated after a fire broke out in the Heathmount Hotel’s kitchen.

Fire crews were called to the landmark hotel on Kingsmills Road, Inverness.

Staff at the hotel had managed to successfully put out the fire before the two appliances arrived on the scene. The fire crews ensured that the fire was completely extinguished.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 19.49 and two appliances were mobilised.

“It was a report from the hotel itself of a fire in the kitchen. It was an electrical fire on the ground floor and was extinguished upon arrival.”

There were no casualties.