Police launch third day of searches for missing Inverness man George Critch

Police have resumed a major search operation in Inverness for missing man George Critch.

Emergency teams have been combing the Kinmylies area of the city since Wednesday in the hope of finding the 63-year-old.

Police have been searching Dulnain Community Woodland and Duck Pond while members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and coastguard volunteers search nearby areas.

Air searches have also been carried out in harder to reach areas, with search dogs also on the hunt.

Police have now returned to the area for a third day in the hopes of tracing Mr Critch.

Rescue teams aid in the search

Speaking from an incident van on Thursday, established at Dulnain Community Wood, Inspector Les Davidson said all efforts were being deployed to search for him.

He said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabout to get in touch.

“A number of resources have been deployed in this area to try and find him.

“As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and his welfare. We want to find him and make sure he is safe and gets some help.”

An incident van remains in place at the entrance to the woodland area in an attempt to generate fresh leads from local residents.

Mr Critch was last seen around 1pm on Wednesday in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness.

Concerned relatives raised the alarm after he failed to return home that night.

Appeal for assistance

Mr Critch is described as being around 6ft, of medium build, with short white hair and stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy Scotland T-shirt, black jacket, black trainers and has glasses which he may or may not be wearing.

Police are now appealing to local residents who may have spotted Mr Critch to come forward to help them establish a map of his last movements.

Insp Davidson added: “We are appealing for people with dashcam footage who were in the area from 1pm on Wednesday, any part of Lachlan Road or Great Glen Way, to review that and see if they see a male man matching the description we have provided.

“Also anyone living in these new developments that has ring doorbells should review the footage as they may have captured the gentleman walking past, giving us a line of travel.

“We also have the incident caravan which will be staffed if anyone has any information they are welcome to come up and tell us to hopefully help us find this gentleman quickly and safely.”