A prisoner who fell out with his cellmate brother over a vape leapt out of his bunk and struck a prison officer on the head with his knee.

John McPhee, 31, from Aberdeen, became enraged that his sibling was moving cell and wanted to take the smoking device with him, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

The prison officer suffered slight bruising to his face, fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff Robert Frazer.

McPhee – whose address was given in court as Merland Road – admitted culpable and reckless conduct in Porterfield Prison on December 17, 2019.

‘He lost his temper’

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to open car doors in the Eastfield Way car park in Inverness on May 11 this year.

He then shouted and swore at a teenager who challenged him about what he was doing.

He admitted a charge of threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor advocate Mike Chapman said: “He doesn’t recall what happened in the car park as he had been drinking on a bus journey from Aberdeen to Inverness with a friend.

“His brother had taken his vape and he lost his temper.” Mr Chapman added.

McPhee, who had a long list of previous convictions, was jailed for four months, backdated to May 12 when he was remanded in custody.