Concerns continue to grow for missing Inverness man George Critch

Concerns for missing Inverness man George Critch are growing as police continue to search for him.

The 63-year-old has been missing from Inverness since Wednesday June 9.

It is now over 48 hours since Mr Critch was last seen in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness.

Police, mountaineers and coastguard teams have been combing the Kinmylies area of the city since Wednesday in the hope of finding the missing man.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build with short white hair and white stubble.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy-coloured Scotland t-shirt, black jacket, trainers and glasses, which he may not be wearing now.

The police are urging residents to look out for Mr Critch and have asked that they check any sheds, garages and outbuildings they have.

Inspector Les Davidson said: “Our concern is growing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Leachkin Road, Foresters Way, Kinmylies and Great Glen Way to think back and consider if they saw George.

“I would also like to repeat the message regarding those residents who have ring doorbells or private CCTV cameras to review them for any trace of the missing person and to contact Police Scotland as it’s possible that you may have recorded images which could assist our enquiries.”

A police incident caravan has been set up at the top of Great Glen Way in Inverness and anyone with information relating to sightings of Mr Critch can attend there to speak to officers directly or call 101.