Search for missing Inverness 63-year-old George Critch enters fourth day

Police in the Highlands have entered their fourth day of searches for 63-year-old George Critch, who was last seen in Inverness on Wednesday afternoon.

Concerns have been growing for the missing man in recent days, with emergency teams looking around the Kinmylies area of the city using a helicopter and search dogs.

In an effort to encourage people who may have useful information to come forward, officers have also set up a police incident caravan at the top of Great Glen Way where the public can speak directly to them.

They have been assisted in searches by teams from the coastguard and mountain rescue.

Locals were urged yesterday to search their sheds, garages and outbuildings in case George had taken shelter, and to look through footage recorded by Ring doorbells or private CCTV systems to see if he had been captured.

Appeal to public

George is around 6ft with a medium build, and has short white hair with some stubble.

When last seen on Wednesday, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy blue Scotland T-shirt, a black jacket and black trainers.

He also wears glasses, though it is not known if he would be wearing them or not.

Inspector Les Davidson said: “Our concern for George is growing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Leachkin Road, Foresters Way, Kinmylies and Great Glen Way to think back and consider if they saw George.

“Our searches are continuing in these areas but I would now ask people who reside in the area to check their sheds, garages and outbuildings for George.”

Anyone who believes they can assist can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 2414 of June 9, or meet officers at the incident caravan in Inverness.