Car left on its roof following crash on Inverness street

A two-vehicle crash on a street in Inverness this morning left a Volkswagen Polo upside down.

Police were called to the incident, on the city’s Argyle Street, at around 10.30am.

Ambulance staff checked over the driver of the overturned car, and she was not taken to hospital.

Bill Macdonald, who stays around the corner on Southside Place, said he was shocked to see the car on its roof.

He said: “I only saw the immediate aftermath, the woman was out of the car and the police were there with her.

“I have absolutely no idea how it could have happened. I saw no other cars that were damaged or could have been involved in the incident.”

He took a picture of officers at the scene, having placed a “slow” sign to warn oncoming traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday, 12 June, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Argyle Street, Inverness.

“The Volkswagen Polo overturned and the female driver was checked over by ambulance staff.”