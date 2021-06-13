Police search continues into fifth day for missing Inverness man George Critch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in the Highlands are still searching for 63-year-old George Critch, who was last seen in Inverness five days ago.

Concerns have been growing for the missing man in recent days, with emergency teams looking around the Kinmylies area of the city using a helicopter and search dogs.

Officers set up a police incident caravan at Great Glen Way for people to offer information.

Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and search dogs are assisting.

People are being asked to check their sheds, garages and outbuildings and to check their CCTV systems.

Appeal to public

George is described as being 6ft and of medium build, with white hair and some stubble.

When last seen on Wednesday, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy blue Scotland T-shirt, a black jacket and black trainers.

He may be wearing his glasses.

Inspector Les Davidson said: “Our concern for George is growing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Leachkin Road, Foresters Way, Kinmylies and Great Glen Way to think back and consider if they saw George.

“Our searches are continuing in these areas but I would now ask people who reside in the area to check their sheds, garages and outbuildings for George.”

Anyone who believes they can assist can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 2414 of June 9, or meet officers at the incident caravan in Inverness.