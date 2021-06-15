‘One of the funniest and most caring people I’ve ever met’: Tributes paid to Inverness student who died two days before his 18th birthday

Tributes have been paid to an Inverness student who died two days before his 18th birthday.

Lee Shewan passed away at student halls for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Inverness on Friday afternoon.

Friends and family have been sharing memories of the 17-year-old, saying he would be “missed beyond words”.

Lee’s sister, Molly Shewan, told the P&J: “He was a much-loved brother and he always made everyone laugh and smile.

“We are all going to miss that smile of his, along with the birthday messages I received off him every year asking ‘so do you need my bank details?’ He must’ve sent that same message to the whole family.”

His youngest sister, Sophie Milne, added: “How I’m going to miss having someone to go to when I need help with any and everything IT.

“And how much I laugh when I think about asking him if I could borrow his camera for going on holiday and he said he would figure out a price for renting it for the week and get back to me.”

‘He was so special to so many people’

Lee’s cousin, Daisy Jamieson, said he was her best friend and “one of the funniest and most caring people I’ve ever met”.

She said: “Lee would make everyone laugh without even meaning to, he was so special to so many people.

“My heart is aching and truly broken, we all loved him so much.”

Lee’s aunt, Hannah Mackenzie, said: “You’ve left a big gap in all of our hearts.

“You are loved more than you will ever know and you are going to be missed beyond words.”

Numerous tributes to Lee were also left on social media posts announcing his death.

One of Lee’s work colleagues said: “Such a lovely lad and will be sorely missed, thoroughly enjoyed working with Lee.”

Another added: “I was so very sad to hear about this. Such a lovely, polite and helpful lad. He left a big impression on me after working with him for just one night.”

A statement from Inverness funeral directors William T Fraser said Lee “will be sadly missed by his countless friends”.

Counselling offered to UHI students

UHI has offered additional support and counselling to students in the university’s halls in the wake of Lee’s death.

A spokeswoman said: “The University of the Highlands and Islands and Inverness College UHI were saddened to hear about the death of a student in our residences at Inverness Campus on Friday.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.

“We offered additional support and counselling to students living at the residences over the weekend as well as our normal well-being services on an ongoing basis.

“We understand there are no suspicious circumstances around the death and will continue to liaise with Police Scotland to help them with their inquiries.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 17-year-old male youth within accommodation at Inverness Campus.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Lee’s funeral will be held on June 25.

A fundraiser with all proceeds going to Mikeysline has been set up in his memory.