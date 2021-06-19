Multiple injured in crash involving car and bus near Moy

Emergency services dealt with a serious road crash on the A9 south of Inverness on Saturday, June 19.

Police were called around 4.45pm to the two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a car near Moy.

A police spokesman said: “There are serious injuries involving the occupants of both vehicles.

“The injured parties have been taken to the relevant hospitals.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) flew one of the casualties to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Four fire crews were called as one of the vehicles was on fire as a result of the crash. They managed to extinguish the flames at around 7.20pm.

The road has now reopened.