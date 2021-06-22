Improved safety designs for Inverness junction to be done by end of year

Design work to make safety improvements at a notorious Inverness junction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Both Highland Council and Transport Scotland have committed to making improvements at the Raigmore Interchange in the city.

Phoebe Mackenzie died while walking at the junction, which connects Inverness to the A9 Perth to Thurso road and A96 Aberdeen road, in February 2019.

Plans aim to create safe link for shoppers

Proposals christened the Raigmore Active Travel Link have been drawn up by Highland Council, Sustrans and the Scottish Government’s Places for Everyone scheme.

The plans aim to encouraging walking and cycling from the existing Golden Bridge to the Interchange.

It is hoped the new link will create a safe route to Inverness Shopping Park through Inverness Campus without the need to cross busy roads.

Concerns have been raised about the length of time it will take for the project to be completed.

Highland Council has stressed design work and a contract tender will be completed by the end of the calendar year – but have not confirmed when construction will begin.

A spokesman said: “Funding through the Scottish Government Places for Everyone was increased in April 2021 enabling an improved scheme.

“Transport Scotland has confirmed that Bear Scotland will appoint a team from Jacobs to progress the detailed design of the active travel corridor through Raigmore.

“They can complete the design, drawings, specification and contract tender documentation by the end of the calendar year. This team will work in partnership with Transport Scotland, Highland Council and Sustrans to ensure the Active Travel Link is delivered.”

Some improvements already made

Transport Scotland has already delivered some improvements at the busy junction while the final project is being drawn up.

A new temporary 30mph speed limit has been introduced at the roundabout.

Meanwhile, the government agency says it is keen to help further improve safety at the Raigmore Interchange by installing traffic lights.