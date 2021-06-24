Run aground yacht towed to safety by Kessock Lifeboat

A run aground yacht had to be towed to safety by Kessock Lifeboat volunteers.

The boat got stuck under the Kessock Bridge while making for Inverness Marina.

The volunteers were called out at 6pm tonight to assist the stricken crew who were coming into Inverness failing to realise that the stretch of water by the bridge runs shallow in places.

The lifeboat was assisted by Inverness and Inverness and Cromarty Coastguard rescue teams and together they were able to give the yacht a tow across to the marina.