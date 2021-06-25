Inverness traffic to be rerouted by ‘Red John’ Ness Hydro Scheme

Inverness traffic is to be rerouted by ‘Red John’ Ness Hydro Scheme.

It is one of two significant changes being made to busy roads in the city.

In the first change, a section of Bught Road near Bught Park is to become one-way for the rest of the year for construction of the ‘Red John’ Ness Hydro Scheme.

From Monday at 8am, the change will affect the entrance to Whin Park to the Bught Lane junction near Inverness Botanic Gardens.

The alteration will secure the safety of vehicles using a temporary access during the construction of the The Ness hydro scheme, known locally as Red John, Highland Council said.

It is expected to generate 550,000kWh electricity annually, feeding directly into the nearby Inverness Leisure centre.

In other changes, motorists will also be affected by a temporary road closure on Union Road in Inverness.

Cityfibre crews will be carrying out works in the area closing the stretch of road between Kingsmills Road and the Midmills Road junction.

The closure will be in effect between Tuesday June 29 at 9.30am until 6pm the following day.