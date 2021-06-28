Teen locked up for glassing soldier in popular nightspot

A man has been locked up for smashing a glass over a soldier’s head after a row over a drink turned nasty.

Recardo Colbridge, also known as Ricardo Fraiser, struck his victim at least three times to the head with the glass inside Revolution Bar in Inverness.

Sentence had been deferred on Colbridge and his solicitor urged Sheriff Sara Matheson to consider a non-custodial sentence.

However, she said the offence was so serious the only option was time behind bars.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard how the 19-year-old was with friends in the bar on November 9 2019.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain said there was an exchange of words when one of Colbridge’s party was accused of drinking a drink belonging to the other group.

‘He saw red’

Ms Swain said there was a commotion and Colbridge, of Dunachton Road, Inverness, struck his victim with the glass.

Hospital examination revealed wounds to the man’s cheeks and back of his head.

Colbridge’s lawyer, Leonard Burkenshaw said: “There was an interchange about his colour and this upset him. He saw red after his girlfriend was pushed after drinks were taken from her table and he reacted to that.

“There has been no further offending and he has moved back to Barnsley and has no intention of returning to Inverness. This could be dealt with by an alternative to prison.”

But Sheriff Matheson told him: “This is a severe assault involving a glass and must be viewed seriously. There is no alternative to custody.”

She sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.