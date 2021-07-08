Family of missing Inverness man George Critch informed after body found in woods

The family of missing Inverness man George Critch has been informed after a body was found in a nearby wood.

Mr Critch, 63, was last seen in the Kinmylies area a month ago, and had been described as “vulnerable”.

Police have now confirmed a body was found near the Great Glen Way, in the city’s Craig Phadrig Woods, at around 7pm yesterday.

It comes after a massive search for several days, involving a police helicopter, dogs coastguard volunteers and teams from mountain rescue.

Officers also carried out a stop and speak operation in Inverness a week after he went missing, asking drivers in the Leachkin Road and Great Glen Way areas if they had seen him.

Inspector Peter Dingwall said at the time that Mr Critch’s disappearance was “completely out of character” and that as time went on, there was increasing concern for his safety.

His family have been informed about the find.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.