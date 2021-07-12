Inverness Caledonian Thistle adopt Highland Hospice as charity sponsor for second year

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club are offering their support to the Highland Hospice for a second consecutive year as they name them as their official charity sponsors.

Highland Hospice has been selected as the club’s fundraising partners for the upcoming 2021-22 SPFL Championship season.

It marks the second time the club have teamed up with the charity.

Second time the charm

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club selected the charity as their fundraising partner for the 2020 football season aiming to host a selection of fundraising events to support their work.

However due to the pandemic, their capabilities were ‘limited’ as Covid restrictions led to the cancellation of annual functions.

The Inverness-based club have vowed to team up with the charity once again to deliver a number of different fundraising projects to raise valuable funds in support of their work.

Taking the people of Inverness to their hearts

Scot Gardiner, chief executive of ICTFC said community remains at the heart of everything they do.

He said: “Highland Hospice’s fundraising has been seriously restricted due to the effects of Covid, with all of their events having been put on hold for the past year, so we are delighted to be able to offer support in this way.

“ICTFC is not just a business, it is a social institution and a community asset – the people of Inverness and the Highlands are at the heart of everything we do, and so the Hospice is the perfect charity for us to support.

“We greatly look forward to continuing our relationship with Highland Hospice over the forthcoming season.”

‘Extremely grateful’ for a second chance

Donations will be made to the charity from the sale of every pink away shirt.

The Hospice will also remain official kit sponsor as the club is gifting the charity sponsorship of the shorts from their third kit for 2021/22, which will feature their logo throughout the campaign.

Highland Hospice’s corporate fundraiser Karen Duff said: “Highland Hospice is delighted to be chosen as ICTFC’s official charity partner again for this season.

“Last year’s partnership was fantastic but the scope of what we could do was obviously limited due to Covid restrictions, so we are extremely grateful to be given this opportunity again.”

She added: “It was amazing to have been named as charity partner of the forthcoming Andrea Bocelli concert at the Stadium, and we have talked John Robertson into recruiting a team to participate in our abseil in September.

“There will be so much more that we can do together this year, and it’s really exciting to think of all the opportunities ahead.”