A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an £11,000 drugs find in Inverness.

Crack cocaine and heroin was discovered by police on Church Street in the city on Friday.

Dean Barrow, 34, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the recovery.

He is charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Barrow, of Inverness, made no plea during the court hearing, and was committed for further examination and released on bail.