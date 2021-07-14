Every window smashed in vandal attack on Inverness Jobcentre

Inverness Jobcentre has been left in a state of ruin after being targeted by vandalism.

Officers were called to the four-storey office block on Young Street on Saturday following reports of vandalism.

Every window on the ground floor four-storey office block has since been smashed, with the glass front door now boarded up to secure the city-centre property.

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Officials from What’s Happening Inverness showcased the extent of the damage on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 6.25am on Saturday, 10 July, to a report of vandalism in the Young Street area of Inverness.

