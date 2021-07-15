Inverness woman Annabelle Simcock reported missing

A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace Annabelle Simcock, who was last seen at around 4.45pm on Tuesday July 13.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers and is believed to have used public transport to travel from Inverness to an unknown location.

Ms Simcock has been described as 5ft 6 in height, of slim build and with long blue hair.

Police have now confirmed she has been traced “safe and well”.