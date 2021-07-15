Raigmore Hospital praised for Covid-19 response after unannounced inspection

Raigmore Hospital has received a positive report following an inspection in June.

The unannounced inspection focused on the hospital’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was praised for its use of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as the safeguarding of patients.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out the inspection on the hospital, which is in Inverness.

The hospital recently reached a ‘code black’ status with the pressure of the pandemic.

Despite this, many positives were identified in the report, including the fact that those working in the hospital felt supported and informed throughout the pandemic.

This was reassuring with the constant need to adapt the systems and processes they were using to keep patients safe.

‘Staff supported in challenging period’

Pam Dudek, NHS Highland’s chief executive, said: “Our colleagues working across all areas of the hospital had to change how they work to ensure that the environment is safe and secure for our patients and I want to thank them for all of their continued efforts.

“It is encouraging that our staff feel that they are supported by their line managers and colleagues during what has been an exceptionally challenging period for everyone.

“We are only able to achieve the best standards of care for our patients when we pull together and it is heartening that our colleagues have been able to do so in such testing times.”

Room for improvement

Overall, the HIS report gave four areas of good practice found by the inspection and three areas that could be improved on.

Ms Dudek added: “There are a lot of positive things to reflect on in this report and we are committed to ensuring that we maintain and improve our standards.

“There are also requirements within the report that we must address and we are developing an action plan to ensure these are met.”

Along with PPE and the safeguarding of patients, Raigmore was also praised for its strong infection control practices and for the systems they have in place to ensure patients were assessed prior to admission.

In terms of what can be improved on, the report highlighted that all wards should be maintained or refurbished to ensure the hospital environment can be well managed and easily decontaminated.

Physical distancing between patients in multi-bedded bay areas must also be maintained, and the high level of PPE must be upheld by all staff groups.