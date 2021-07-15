Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Raigmore Hospital praised for Covid-19 response after unannounced inspection

By Lauren Robertson
July 15, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 5:44 pm
Pam Dudek said the staff have pulled together in testing times.
Raigmore Hospital has received a positive report following an inspection in June.

The unannounced inspection focused on the hospital’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was praised for its use of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as the safeguarding of patients.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out the inspection on the hospital, which is in Inverness.

The hospital recently reached a ‘code black’ status with the pressure of the pandemic.

Despite this, many positives were identified in the report, including the fact that those working in the hospital felt supported and informed throughout the pandemic.

This was reassuring with the constant need to adapt the systems and processes they were using to keep patients safe.

‘Staff supported in challenging period’

Pam Dudek, NHS Highland’s chief executive, said: “Our colleagues working across all areas of the hospital had to change how they work to ensure that the environment is safe and secure for our patients and I want to thank them for all of their continued efforts.

“It is encouraging that our staff feel that they are supported by their line managers and colleagues during what has been an exceptionally challenging period for everyone.

“We are only able to achieve the best standards of care for our patients when we pull together and it is heartening that our colleagues have been able to do so in such testing times.”

Room for improvement

Overall, the HIS report gave four areas of good practice found by the inspection and three areas that could be improved on.

Ms Dudek added: “There are a lot of positive things to reflect on in this report and we are committed to ensuring that we maintain and improve our standards.

“There are also requirements within the report that we must address and we are developing an action plan to ensure these are met.”

Along with PPE and the safeguarding of patients, Raigmore was also praised for its strong infection control practices and for the systems they have in place to ensure patients were assessed prior to admission.

In terms of what can be improved on, the report highlighted that all wards should be maintained or refurbished to ensure the hospital environment can be well managed and easily decontaminated.

Physical distancing between patients in multi-bedded bay areas must also be maintained, and the high level of PPE must be upheld by all staff groups.

