Sunday, July 18th 2021
News / Highlands

Fort William man fined after being caught on camera trying to head-butt police officer

By David Love
July 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
A Fort William man who tried to head-butt a policeman has been fined after being caught in the act on CCTV.

Craig Cook, 30,  carried out the attempted assault after being lifted by police and taken to Burnett Road police station on January 29 this year.

‘Deep-rooted alcohol problem’

He admitted the assault at Inverness Sheriff Court where defence solicitor Gerry Sweeney said his client could remember “nothing about it”.

The incident took place at the Burnett Road police station in Inverness. Pic: Sandy McCook

“But it was captured on CCTV and he accepted his culpability,” Mr Sweeney said.

“His partner died two weeks after the incident having drunk herself to death and it has been a salutary lesson for him. He had a deep-rooted alcohol problem at the time.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson fined Cook, of Fort William’s Brown Court, £220.

