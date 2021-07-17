Man taken to hospital following collision between a car and tractor at Dalcross

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a tractor.

Police, fire an ambulance crews were called to Dalcross Industrial Estate, next to Inverness Airport, around 8.40pm on Friday following reports of the two-vehicle collision.

Police closed the B9039 in both directions as crews remained in attendance at the scene.

The male casualty was rushed to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Dalcross Industrial Estate in Inverness at around 8.40pm on Friday, 17 July, following a crash involving a car and a tractor.

“A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.”

Called to action

Four fire appliances from Inverness and Nairn attended the incident alongside the heavy rescue unit from Inverness after being called to assist around 8.50pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters used heavy rescue unit equipment at the scene.

The road was closed at the junction with the A96 towards Ardersier for some time.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area as teams worked to clear the scene.