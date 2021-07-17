Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
News / Inverness

Man taken to hospital following collision between a car and tractor at Dalcross

By Michelle Henderson
July 17, 2021, 8:04 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 11:20 am
Four fire appliances from Inverness and Nairn were in attendance alongside the heavy rescue unit.

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a tractor.

Police, fire an ambulance crews were called to Dalcross Industrial Estate, next to Inverness Airport, around 8.40pm on Friday following reports of the two-vehicle collision.

Police closed the B9039 in both directions as crews remained in attendance at the scene.

The male casualty was rushed to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Dalcross Industrial Estate in Inverness at around 8.40pm on Friday, 17 July, following a crash involving a car and a tractor.

“A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.”

Called to action

Four fire appliances from Inverness and Nairn attended the incident alongside the heavy rescue unit from Inverness after being called to assist around 8.50pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters used heavy rescue unit equipment at the scene.

The road was closed at the junction with the A96 towards Ardersier for some time.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area as teams worked to clear the scene.

 

