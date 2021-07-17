Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man taken to hospital following multi-agency search in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
July 17, 2021, 9:21 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 11:20 am
Emergency services launched a search in Inverness following concerns for a person.
Air, land and water searches were underway in Inverness this morning following concerns for a person.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to the Beauly Firth in Inverness on Saturday morning after the alarm was raised around 5.40am.

Kessock lifeboat was launched to assist police alongside the city’s coastguard rescue helicopter.

The lifeboat team carried out searches along the shoreline of North Kessock as the coastguard helicopter searched from above.

The male casualty was swiftly located and rescued from the water before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

