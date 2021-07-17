Man taken to hospital following multi-agency search in Inverness

Air, land and water searches were underway in Inverness this morning following concerns for a person.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to the Beauly Firth in Inverness on Saturday morning after the alarm was raised around 5.40am.

Kessock lifeboat was launched to assist police alongside the city’s coastguard rescue helicopter.

The lifeboat team carried out searches along the shoreline of North Kessock as the coastguard helicopter searched from above.

The male casualty was swiftly located and rescued from the water before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.