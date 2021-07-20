Adjustments to be made on new Torvean swing bridge in Inverness

The new swing bridge on West Link Road in Inverness will be temporarily taken out of service later this week so adjustments can be made.

The Torvean Bridge has been in service since May 31 but it has since been discovered that adjustments are required on the sensors so the bridge can operate as designed.

The sensor adjustments will improve the fully automatic mode in particular, when the swing bridge works in tandem with the Tomnahurich Bridge. Both bridges are operated from the recently completed control tower.

Initial issues are outwith the control of Highland Council and operators Scottish Canals, but are not uncommon in developments of this complexity.

A spokesman for Highland Council, said: “We fully understand the confusion or frustration these issues may have caused for users of the A82 in particular.

“We would like to thank road users for their understanding at this time and reassure everyone that we are working as quickly as possible to ensure the bridge returns to operation.

Bridge bringing benefits

“In the short time the new bridge has been in operation it has demonstrated the real benefits that the tandem bridge option offers to users and the Council is confident this will be fully realised in the very near future.”

Additional council staff will also receive training so they can support Scottish Canals during the early bedding in process.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Canals, said: “Due to ongoing snagging issues, Scottish Canals operating staff have asked the Highland Council to leave the bridge open to boating traffic whilst they await specialist contractors to carry out remediation.

“As Torvean is currently closed to road traffic, operating protocols for the neighbouring Tomnahurich Bridge mean that it will remain open to road traffic during peak hours to ensure that travel is possible.”