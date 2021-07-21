Inverness road closed as fibre optic cables to be installed

Motorists in Inverness are being advised to re-route their journeys due to a temporary road closure in order to install new fibre optic cables.

Highland Council have warned of diversions due to the closure of the C1044 Culduthel Avenue, Inverness, from its junction with the B861 Inverness – Leys – lnverarnie Road to its junction with the A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road.

The closure is required to enable a contractor, working on behalf of ‘Cityfibre’, to carry out fibre optic cable installation works.

Work will take place from 8am on Wednesday, July 21 until 6pm on Friday, July 30.

While vehicles will not be allowed access due to the works, access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency services.

Vehicles requiring access to properties located within the length of road to be closed and will be at the discretion and by the instruction of the contractor for the works.

The closure will be implemented when appropriate signs and barriers are in place, and local residents will be notified by the contractor.