Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Inverness road closed as fibre optic cables to be installed

By Ross Hempseed
July 21, 2021, 10:39 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 10:53 am
Post Thumbnail

Motorists in Inverness are being advised to re-route their journeys due to a temporary road closure in order to install new fibre optic cables.

Highland Council have warned of diversions due to the closure of the C1044 Culduthel Avenue, Inverness, from its junction with the B861 Inverness – Leys – lnverarnie Road to its junction with the A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road.

The closure is required to enable a contractor, working on behalf of ‘Cityfibre’, to carry out fibre optic cable installation works.

Work will take place from 8am on Wednesday, July 21 until 6pm on Friday, July 30.

While vehicles will not be allowed access due to the works, access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency services.

Vehicles requiring access to properties located within the length of road to be closed and will be at the discretion and by the instruction of the contractor for the works.

The closure will be implemented when appropriate signs and barriers are in place, and local residents will be notified by the contractor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal